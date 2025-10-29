Hit Aktie

Hit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 10:15:00

The Average Social Security Check Will Hit a Record High in 2026. Here's What to Expect

The average Social Security check reached a major milestone when it crossed $2,000 per month for the first time earlier this year. Now, with the announcement of the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), average benefits will climb even higher in January.If you've been struggling with rising costs, a Social Security benefit bump probably can't come fast enough. But there are also some downsides to rising checks that you may need to plan for next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten