AXA Aktie
WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075
|
06.11.2025 08:00:00
The AXA Foundation for Human Progress and Ashoka launch a global partnership for education
The AXA Foundation for Human Progress and Ashoka, the world’s leading network of social entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of an ambitious partnership aimed at rethinking education as a driver of social cohesion.This program, called “Unlock Education,” will be rolled out over three years and will support 30 innovative social entrepreneurs who develop high-impact solutions. Their mission: create open learning environments accessible to all and transform the educational journey of children and young people, from early childhood to adolescence, to foster the conditions necessary for developing essential skills in response to societal changes.A shared vision for education that unites and prepares for tomorrow’s challengesIn the face of increasing social fragmentation, the AXA Foundation for Human Progress and Ashoka are committed to promote innovative solutions that develop empathy, resilience, initiative, collaboration, and autonomy among young people. The goal: prepare them to become citizens capable of tackling future challenges and making positive contributions to their societies.Global impact driven by collaboration and commitmentOver the course of these three years, the program will identify, support, and connect these 30 social entrepreneurs across seven countries, starting with France, Belgium, and Turkey in 2025. These innovators will receive financial support, personalized guidance, and access to Ashoka’s global network to amplify the impact of their innovations.Ashoka, with its experience working with over 4,000 social entrepreneurs in 99 countries, will contribute its expertise in selecting and supporting these changemakers. Meanwhile, the AXA Foundation for Human Progress will mobilize its resources to enable Group employees to engage with social entrepreneurs, develop new skills, and help shape sustainable systemic change. AXA’s employees will have the opportunity to directly participate in innovative projects, thereby strengthening the company’s culture of innovation and agility.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
