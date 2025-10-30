The Bank Holdings Aktie
The Bank Stock That Smart Money Is Quietly Buying (Spoiler: It's SoFi Technologies). Here's Why.
If you haven't been considering SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) for your long-term portfolio, you might want to do so. More than a few outfits that some would label "smart money" have been buying. For example, as of the last quarter, Vanguard owned 8.4% of SoFi, while Jane Street owned 5.5% and BlackRock 4.1%.They've likely done well, too, because as of Oct. 23, the stock was up a whopping 169% over the past year, and it has averaged annual gains of 76% over the past three years.SoFi is a "fintech" business -- an online bank also offering personal finance services. Known earlier for its student loan services, it has greatly expanded its scope, and now offers auto loan refinancing, personal loans, mortgages, credit cards, investments, and, of course, banking. Via its app and website, it's targeting younger consumers in particular.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
