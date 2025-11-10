NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.11.2025 11:15:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $500 Right Now
A $500 investment in the stock market probably isn't enough to change your life. But if you bet on the right cryptocurrency at the right time, the results can be downright explosive. For example, if you put that money into XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) 10 years ago (and held through the volatility), you would have $276,000 today. That's a return of over 55,000%, which trounces the S&P 500's gain of just 223% over the same time frame.With a market cap of $140 billion, XRP is now huge. And that means it almost certainly won't be able to repeat the incredible gains that it enjoyed in the past. That said, the digital asset is still a compelling pick for investors who want a blue chip cryptocurrency that still looks capable of market-beating returns over the long term. Let's dig deeper.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
