|
24.10.2024 11:42:00
The Best Dividend ETF to Invest $1,000 In Right Now
If you're seeking income, you have lots of options. You could invest in real estate properties and collect the rent. You could buy bonds. You could put your money in dividend stocks.Many investors prefer the last of those alternatives for two key reasons. Dividend stocks involve less hassle than purchasing and managing real estate. They also can protect against inflation when dividend payouts increase.Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer an easy way to invest in a large basket of dividend stocks. What's the best dividend ETF to invest $1,000 in right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!