18.10.2024 18:00:53
The best heated clothes airers to save time and money when drying your laundry
Heated airers claim to dry your clothes whatever the weather, without costing the earth in energy. We put 12 to the test to reveal the bestAn energy crisis and perma-drizzle have conspired to keep the nation’s laundry damp, not least by making it such a turn-off to turn on the heating. No wonder heated clothes airers are having a moment. These modish appliances sell out within hours of reaching shops and inspire evangelistic fervour among owners, who call them “life-savers” and “gamechangers”.Can a hot clothes horse really change your life, let alone dry your washing as fast as a tumble dryer for a fraction of the cost and with none of the noise? I needed to be convinced, so I put 12 bestsellers through their paces with my soggy washing to find out whether they’re the best thing in laundry since the clothes peg – or destined for the loft. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
