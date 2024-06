The Best Low-Cost ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

No one likes fees. Whether it's baggage fees, cleaning fees, or hidden fees, they're all annoying. The same goes for investing fees. After all, you're already putting your hard-earned money on the line -- who wants to pay a fee on top of it?Unfortunately, investment fees are a reality. So, how do investors ensure they're paying as little as possible? The answer is to find and invest in products with the lowest possible fees.Here's my pick for a low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) with both low costs and an impressive performance record.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel