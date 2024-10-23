|
23.10.2024 11:13:00
The Best Pharmaceutical Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has long been a player in the healthcare industry, but it's currently experiencing a bit of a hangover. Pfizer's business rapidly expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a temporary growth spurt from selling Comirnaty (its COVID-19 vaccine) and Paxlovid (its antiviral therapy for COVID-19).But those sales have fallen dramatically as pandemic pressures eased, making it look like Pfizer's business is imploding. That's far from the truth, however. The reality is that Pfizer is resetting, and the company seems poised to embark on a new growth phase that will make the stock a compelling buy today for two primary reasons.I'll list them below and explain why Pfizer is the best pharmaceutical stock you can park $1,000 into today.
