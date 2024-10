The Best Small-Cap Tech Stocks to Invest $1,000 In Right Now

Everyone knows megacap stocks like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. But what about the little guys? Small-cap stocks -- companies with a market cap of between $250 million and $2 billion -- can be a valuable addition to many portfolios. After all, these smaller companies sometimes catch fire and produce outsized returns.With that in mind, let's take a closer look at three small-cap stocks worthy of further consideration for investors looking to put $1,000 to work: Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD), Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL), and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool