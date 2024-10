The Best Space Stock to Invest $500 in Right Now

Many space-oriented companies went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2021. That process was simpler and faster than filing a traditional IPO, but it also allowed companies to set ambitious long-term projections, which attracted a lot of speculative investors.Unfortunately, most space-oriented SPACs went bankrupt, attracted regulatory crackdowns, pivoted toward other industries, or went private again. But a few of those tiny businesses survived the washout and continued to grow.One of those survivors is Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB), a developer of reusable orbital rockets. It's still a speculative stock, but I think it could easily turn a modest $500 investment into a few thousand dollars over the next few years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool