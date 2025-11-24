NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
24.11.2025 02:05:00
The Best Space Stock to Invest $500 in Right Now
The new era of space exploration is here, driven by private enterprise. Commercial space companies are making key advancements in launch technology and spacecraft design, cutting costs and breaking barriers.Meanwhile, NASA is focused on deep space exploration. Its Artemis program aims to send humans to the Moon and eventually to Mars. This makes the new space frontier an appealing investment opportunity.One company that is making strikes is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). The company provides launch services and space components and is rolling out its larger launch vehicle sometime next year. This has the potential to open up a huge revenue stream. If you have $500 and are looking to invest in the space economy, here's why Rocket Lab is a buy today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
