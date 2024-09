The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing in the stock market is a wonderful way to build long-term wealth. But while you might think you need huge sums of capital, that's simply not true. Even relatively modest amounts of money can still get you started.With $1,000 ready to put to work, investors should look no further than Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). About three shares of the former can be purchased, while investors can snag one share of the social media powerhouse. Let's take a closer look at these two "Magnificent Seven" businesses.Alphabet and Meta are two of the most valuable companies on earth. And this position has come from them both dominating the tech sector.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool