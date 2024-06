The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in 2024

Stocks have been on the rise this year, with the S&P 500 up 15% year to date. The index is on track to outperform last year's growth, as the S&P 500 rose 13% over the same period (January to June) in 2023. Wall Street has grown particularly bullish about tech stocks thanks to advances in fields like artificial intelligence (AI). The same was true this time last year. However, the key difference is there have now been several quarters of tangible results that prove AI is truly boosting earnings for several companies and is a worthy venture.However, tech is a lot more than AI. The industry covers countless sectors that will likely keep it expanding for decades. As a result, it could be a good idea to make a considerable investment in companies with exposure to AI and other areas of tech. Innovative organizations that lead critical parts of the industry could deliver major gains over the long term as the tech market expands.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel