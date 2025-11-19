NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.11.2025 09:00:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now
If you've got some cash on the sidelines, now could be a great time to deploy it. Sometimes, a rally occurs at the end of the year, often known as the "Santa Claus Rally" because it happens around Christmas. This takes place because fund managers are positioning themselves for 2026, and the sector that they believe will do the best in 2026 often does extremely well. Over the past few years, any company associated with artificial intelligence (AI) has done quite well to end the year, and I don't see anything different happening this year.While there is some fear surrounding the depreciation schedule of AI hardware and whether the payoff period of investments will be worth it, the reality is that these companies see huge benefit in developing AI technologies, and there are a few that will particularly benefit from this buildout.If you've got $50,000 in cash waiting to deploy, or really any dollar amount, I've got a few stocks that should be at the top of your holiday shopping list.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
