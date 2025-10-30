NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
30.10.2025 09:40:00
The Best Vanguard ETF to Invest $2,000 in Right Now
Investing can be as simple or complex as you make it. And oftentimes in investing, the simple plan is best. One surefire way to simplify your investing journey is to use exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These are groups of individual stocks that trade under one ticker symbol. An ETF can follow a specific investment strategy or track a stock market index.Vanguard is a trusted name in the investment community. The company has been around for decades and is one of the world's largest providers of ETFs and other investment funds.Those looking to simplify their portfolio may want to consider the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI). I'll explain below why it's arguably the best Vanguard ETF you can invest $2,000 into right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!