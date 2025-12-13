NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
13.12.2025 11:15:00
The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Although Warren Buffett has never explicitly spelled out his investment approach, he has provided a summary of it. Essentially, Buffett's approach is to buy well-run companies while they are attractively priced, and then hold for the long term. That's what he did with the high-yield stock featured below, and you can do so too, now that it appears attractively priced again.Buffett owns a portfolio of stocks within Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), his primary trading vehicle. One of the most attractive right now is integrated energy giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX). It is a stock that Buffett has owned for many years, but given the laggard performance of the energy sector of late, Chevron again looks like an attractive purchase. In fact, Chevron has even been lagging behind the broader energy sector.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
