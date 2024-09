The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Warren Buffett's holding company, owns several dozen publicly traded companies. It's a wise move to start tracking this portfolio. Because Buffett is such a long term investor, there aren't as many changes to the portfolio as you'd typically expect. But there was a recent purchase worth several billion dollars that deserves attention.The insurance sector isn't the trendiest place for investors, but it should get more attention than it receives. Berkshire, after all, has a portfolio of insurance companies at the core of its business model. These entities -- many of which Buffett has owned for decades -- write billions of dollars worth of policies, collecting billions of dollars in premiums in return. Because these premiums only need to be paid in the event of a claim, Berkshire gets the privilege of keeping the money in the meantime. These funds are essentially interest-free capital. Buffett calls it "float," and he's invested it very wisely over the years.Suffice to say that Buffett knows a thing or two about insurance. That's what makes one of Berkshire's latest purchases so intriguing. Late last year, it was reported that Buffett was buying billions of dollars in a certain financial stock. This summer, investors learned it was none other than Chubb (NYSE: CB): one of the largest publicly traded property and casualty insurers in the world. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool