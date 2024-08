The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $120 Right Now

Warren Buffett has amassed a cash stockpile of nearly $277 billion for Berkshire Hathaway. It's fair to say he doesn't have to worry one bit about the share price of any stock he buys. Some people do have to consider share prices, though. There's good news if you're in that group: Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio offers several great ideas for cash-strapped investors. Here are my picks for the three best Buffett stocks to buy with $120 right now .You can scoop up one share of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) for less than $40. It ranks as one of the largest financial services companies in the world, with a market cap of over $300 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool