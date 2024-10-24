|
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Warren Buffett's investing skills have made shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway a lot of money over the years. From 1965 through 2023, Buffett guided Berkshire to a cumulative return of 4,384,748%, which works out to a compound annual return of 19.8%. Most investors are fortunate if they can outperform the S&P 500's 10% average annual return by a few percent, but earning close to 20% annual returns over half a century is extraordinary.Fortunately, Berkshire Hathaway is required to disclose its stock holdings every quarter with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 13F, so any investor can get an inside peek at the stock picks of Buffett and his investing deputies. Here are two of Berkshire's largest holdings that you can add to your stock portfolio with less than $500.Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is Berkshire's largest holding. Warren Buffett originally invested in the stock in 2016. After a sharp climb in the stock price, the position had swelled to a stake worth $174 billion at the end of 2023, making it one of the most profitable investments of Buffett's career. Despite reducing the stake this year, it's apparent that Buffett still likes Apple's business. He noted earlier this year it was "extremely likely" Apple would remain Berkshire's largest stock holding by the end of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
