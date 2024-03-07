The Buckle, Inc. Reports February 2024 Net Sales and Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended March 2, 2024 decreased 11.5 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended March 4, 2023. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended March 2, 2024 decreased 5.2 percent to $78.2 million from net sales of $82.5 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended February 25, 2023.

Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, February 2024 comparable store net sales are compared to the 4-week period ended March 4, 2023.

The Company will announce fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 earnings on Friday, March 15, 2024. Management will hold a live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT on March 15, 2024 to discuss results for the quarter. To register for the live event, visit https://buckle.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CBup_6qlSkqkYS6A6HUQIw. A replay of the event can be accessed through Buckle’s investor relations website within twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the live event (https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts).

About Buckle

Buckle is a specialty retailer focused on delivering exceptional service and style through unforgettable experiences. Offering a curated mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle is for those living the styled life. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states, which includes the closing of two stores in fiscal February. The Company operated 439 stores in 42 states as of March 7, 2023. To listen to the Company’s recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information on The Buckle, Inc. can be accessed at www.buckle.com.

