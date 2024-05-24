The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2024 was $34.8 million, or $0.70 per share ($0.69 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2024 decreased 7.2 percent to $262.5 million from net sales of $282.8 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended April 29, 2023. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2024 decreased 9.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended May 6, 2023. Online sales decreased 13.4 percent to $44.4 million for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 4, 2024, compared to net sales of $51.3 million for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended April 29, 2023.

Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, comparable store net sales for the quarter are compared to the 13-week period ended May 6, 2023.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $34.8 million, or $0.70 per share ($0.69 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $42.9 million, or $0.87 per share ($0.86 per share on a diluted basis) for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

About Buckle

Buckle is a specialty retailer focused on delivering exceptional service and style through unforgettable experiences. Offering a curated mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle is for those living the styled life. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 440 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 440 stores in 42 states compared with 440 stores in 42 states at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Financial Tables to Follow

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended May 4,

2024 April 29,

2023 SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 262,480 $ 282,834 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 141,783 149,577 Gross profit 120,697 133,257 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 63,726 66,102 General and administrative 14,575 13,425 78,301 79,527 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 42,396 53,730 OTHER INCOME, Net 3,754 3,139 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 46,150 56,869 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 11,307 13,933 NET INCOME $ 34,843 $ 42,936 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.86 Basic weighted average shares 49,854 49,513 Diluted weighted average shares 50,172 49,861

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS May 4,

2024 February 3,

2024 (1) April 29,

2023 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 267,427 $ 268,213 $ 254,433 Short-term investments 23,052 22,210 23,066 Receivables 6,139 8,697 6,356 Inventory 130,661 126,290 137,735 Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,550 18,846 12,325 Total current assets 446,829 444,256 433,915 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 493,025 489,037 471,152 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (360,950 ) (360,200 ) (355,091 ) 132,075 128,837 116,061 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 288,646 280,813 265,716 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 26,763 24,993 22,512 OTHER ASSETS 11,757 10,911 10,656 Total assets $ 906,070 $ 889,810 $ 848,860 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 54,811 $ 45,958 $ 57,774 Accrued employee compensation 13,767 49,827 17,942 Accrued store operating expenses 23,477 19,067 23,627 Gift certificates redeemable 14,370 16,667 14,325 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 83,645 85,265 84,619 Income taxes payable 15,210 4,672 8,517 Total current liabilities 205,280 221,456 206,804 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 26,763 24,993 22,512 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 240,212 230,141 214,370 Total liabilities 472,255 476,590 443,686 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 50,778,536 shares at May 4, 2024, 50,445,186 shares at February 3, 2024, and 50,456,196 shares at April 29, 2023 508 504 505 Additional paid-in capital 196,208 192,686 182,544 Retained earnings 237,099 220,030 222,125 Total stockholders’ equity 433,815 413,220 405,174 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 906,070 $ 889,810 $ 848,860 (1) Derived from audited financial statements.

