The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2024 Net Sales and Announces the Appointment of Stacey M. Manary as Vice President of Women’s Merchandising

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended April 6, 2024 decreased 9.4 percent from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ended April 8, 2023. Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended April 6, 2024 decreased 8.0 percent to $104.3 million from net sales of $113.4 million for the prior year 5-week fiscal month ended April 1, 2023.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 9-week period ended April 6, 2024 decreased 10.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the 9-week period ended April 8, 2023. Net sales for the 9-week fiscal period ended April 6, 2024 decreased 6.8 percent to $182.6 million compared to net sales of $195.9 million for the prior year 9-week fiscal period ended April 1, 2023.

Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, comparable store net sales for the month and year-to-date periods are compared to the 5-week and 9-week periods ended April 8, 2023.

The Company also announced that Stacey M. Manary has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Women’s Merchandising effective April 1, 2024. Ms. Manary has been employed by Buckle since September 1995 and most recently served as Director of Women’s Denim Merchandising & Operations.

Dennis H. Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Stacey has been a valuable member of our women’s merchandising team for nearly 29 years. She has made an incredible impact on our women’s product over the years and especially our women’s denim. I am excited to see how the team can continue to grow under her expanded leadership."

About Buckle

Buckle is a specialty retailer focused on delivering exceptional service and style through unforgettable experiences. Offering a curated mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle is for those living the styled life. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 440 retail stores in 42 states, which includes the closing of one store in fiscal March, as well as the closing of one store earlier this week (after the fiscal month ended). The Company operated 439 stores in 42 states as of April 11, 2023. To listen to the Company’s recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

