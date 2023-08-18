|
18.08.2023 12:50:00
The Buckle, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income
The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended July 29, 2023 was $45.6 million, or $0.92 per share ($0.92 per share on a diluted basis).
Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 29, 2023 decreased 3.2 percent to $292.4 million from net sales of $302.0 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 30, 2022. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended July 29, 2023 decreased 3.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended July 30, 2022. Online sales decreased 5.6 percent to $43.6 million for the 13-week period ended July 29, 2023, compared to net sales of $46.2 million for the 13-week period ended July 30, 2022.
Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period ended July 29, 2023 decreased 5.9 percent to $575.3 million from net sales of $611.0 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period ended July 30, 2022. Comparable store net sales for the 26-week period ended July 29, 2023 decreased 6.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 26-week period ended July 30, 2022. Online sales decreased 5.6 percent to $94.9 million for the 26-week period ended July 29, 2023, compared to net sales of $100.6 million for the 26-week period ended July 30, 2022.
Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $45.6 million, or $0.92 per share ($0.92 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $50.1 million, or $1.02 per share ($1.01 per share on a diluted basis) for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
Net income for the 26-week fiscal period ended July 29, 2023 was $88.6 million, or $1.79 per share ($1.78 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $105.4 million, or $2.14 per share ($2.13 per share on a diluted basis) for the 26-week period ended July 30, 2022.
Management will hold a live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss results for the quarter. To register for the live event, please visit https://buckle.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YFkU-QZnRgqRIIMBN2YIOg. A replay of the event can be accessed through Buckle’s investor relations website within twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the live event (https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts).
About Buckle
Buckle is a specialty retailer focused on delivering exceptional service and style through unforgettable experiences. Offering a curated mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle is for those living the styled life. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 440 stores in 42 states compared with 441 stores in 42 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.
Note: News releases and other information on The Buckle, Inc. can be accessed at www.buckle.com.
Financial Tables to Follow
|
THE BUCKLE, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|
|
July 29,
|
|
July 30,
|
|
July 29,
|
|
July 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SALES, Net of returns and allowances
|
$
|
292,428
|
|
$
|
301,976
|
|
$
|
575,262
|
|
$
|
611,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)
|
|
154,016
|
|
|
156,607
|
|
|
303,593
|
|
|
313,511
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
138,412
|
|
|
145,369
|
|
|
271,669
|
|
|
297,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling
|
|
68,737
|
|
|
67,982
|
|
|
134,839
|
|
|
135,228
|
General and administrative
|
|
12,914
|
|
|
11,674
|
|
|
26,339
|
|
|
23,529
|
|
|
81,651
|
|
|
79,656
|
|
|
161,178
|
|
|
158,757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
56,761
|
|
|
65,713
|
|
|
110,491
|
|
|
138,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME, Net
|
|
3,693
|
|
|
703
|
|
|
6,832
|
|
|
828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
60,454
|
|
|
66,416
|
|
|
117,323
|
|
|
139,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
14,814
|
|
|
16,272
|
|
|
28,747
|
|
|
34,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
45,640
|
|
$
|
50,144
|
|
$
|
88,576
|
|
$
|
105,398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
$
|
1.79
|
|
$
|
2.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
$
|
1.78
|
|
$
|
2.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average shares
|
|
49,513
|
|
|
49,214
|
|
|
49,513
|
|
|
49,214
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
|
49,875
|
|
|
49,535
|
|
|
49,868
|
|
|
49,531
|
THE BUCKLE, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
July 29,
|
|
January 28,
|
|
July 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
275,583
|
|
|
$
|
252,077
|
|
|
$
|
266,731
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
23,714
|
|
|
|
20,997
|
|
|
|
17,387
|
|
Receivables
|
|
9,675
|
|
|
|
12,648
|
|
|
|
13,015
|
|
Inventory
|
|
136,074
|
|
|
|
125,134
|
|
|
|
128,498
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
10,181
|
|
|
|
12,480
|
|
|
|
9,445
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
455,227
|
|
|
|
423,336
|
|
|
|
435,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
|
|
475,997
|
|
|
|
466,321
|
|
|
|
460,362
|
|
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
|
(356,737
|
)
|
|
|
(353,919
|
)
|
|
|
(353,929
|
)
|
|
|
119,260
|
|
|
|
112,402
|
|
|
|
106,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
|
|
251,978
|
|
|
|
271,421
|
|
|
|
234,634
|
|
LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS
|
|
23,616
|
|
|
|
20,624
|
|
|
|
20,640
|
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
11,466
|
|
|
|
9,796
|
|
|
|
12,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
861,547
|
|
|
$
|
837,579
|
|
|
$
|
809,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
54,261
|
|
|
$
|
44,835
|
|
|
$
|
63,036
|
|
Accrued employee compensation
|
|
22,357
|
|
|
|
55,490
|
|
|
|
29,509
|
|
Accrued store operating expenses
|
|
26,533
|
|
|
|
19,754
|
|
|
|
30,497
|
|
Gift certificates redeemable
|
|
12,960
|
|
|
|
16,777
|
|
|
|
12,411
|
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
80,664
|
|
|
|
89,187
|
|
|
|
80,827
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
196,775
|
|
|
|
226,043
|
|
|
|
216,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEFERRED COMPENSATION
|
|
23,616
|
|
|
|
20,624
|
|
|
|
20,163
|
|
NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
|
|
204,620
|
|
|
|
214,598
|
|
|
|
183,643
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
425,011
|
|
|
|
461,265
|
|
|
|
420,086
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 50,445,926 shares at July 29, 2023, 50,092,616 shares at January 28, 2023, and 50,094,751 shares at July 30, 2022
|
|
504
|
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
|
501
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
185,921
|
|
|
|
178,964
|
|
|
|
173,046
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
250,111
|
|
|
|
196,849
|
|
|
|
215,431
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
436,536
|
|
|
|
376,314
|
|
|
|
388,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
861,547
|
|
|
$
|
837,579
|
|
|
$
|
809,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230818256095/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Buckle Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.08.23
|Ausblick: The Buckle informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: The Buckle gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
25.05.23
|Ausblick: The Buckle stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.23
|Erste Schätzungen: The Buckle zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.03.23
|Ausblick: The Buckle gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
17.11.22
|Ausblick: The Buckle stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: The Buckle informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu The Buckle Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Buckle Inc.
|34,40
|-3,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Märkte vorwiegend fester
An den Märkten in Fernost werden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.