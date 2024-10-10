The Buckle, Inc. Reports September 2024 Net Sales

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended October 5, 2024 decreased 4.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ended October 7, 2023. Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended October 5, 2024 decreased 2.5 percent to $100.6 million from net sales of $103.1 million for the prior year 5-week fiscal month ended September 30, 2023.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 35-week period ended October 5, 2024 decreased 6.1 percent from comparable store net sales for the 35-week period ended October 7, 2023. Net sales for the 35-week fiscal period ended October 5, 2024 decreased 5.1 percent to $750.5 million compared to net sales of $790.9 million for the prior year 35-week fiscal period ended September 30, 2023.

Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, comparable store net sales for the month and year-to-date periods are compared to the 5-week and 35-week periods ended October 7, 2023.

About Buckle

Buckle is a specialty retailer focused on delivering exceptional service and style through unforgettable experiences. Offering a curated mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle is for those living the styled life. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 443 retail stores in 42 states, which includes the opening of two new stores during fiscal September located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Fort Worth, Texas. The Company operated 443 stores in 42 states as of October 10, 2023. To listen to the Company’s recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information on The Buckle, Inc. can be accessed at www.buckle.com.

