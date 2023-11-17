The Buckle, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended October 28, 2023 was $51.8 million, or $1.05 per share ($1.04 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended October 28, 2023 decreased 8.7 percent to $303.5 million from net sales of $332.3 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended October 29, 2022. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended October 28, 2023 decreased 9.2 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended October 29, 2022. Online sales decreased 16.2 percent to $46.1 million for the 13-week period ended October 28, 2023, compared to net sales of $55.0 million for the 13-week period ended October 29, 2022.

Net sales for the 39-week fiscal period ended October 28, 2023 decreased 6.9 percent to $878.7 million from net sales of $943.4 million for the prior year 39-week fiscal period ended October 29, 2022. Comparable store net sales for the 39-week period ended October 28, 2023 decreased 7.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 39-week period ended October 29, 2022. Online sales decreased 9.4 percent to $141.0 million for the 39-week period ended October 28, 2023, compared to net sales of $155.6 million for the 39-week period ended October 29, 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $51.8 million, or $1.05 per share ($1.04 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $61.4 million, or $1.25 per share ($1.24 per share on a diluted basis) for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net income for the 39-week fiscal period ended October 28, 2023 was $140.3 million, or $2.83 per share ($2.81 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $166.8 million, or $3.39 per share ($3.37 per share on a diluted basis) for the 39-week period ended October 29, 2022.

About Buckle

Buckle is a specialty retailer focused on delivering exceptional service and style through unforgettable experiences. Offering a curated mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle is for those living the styled life. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 445 retail stores in 42 states, which includes the opening of two new stores during fiscal November located in Park City, Utah and Bristol, Tennessee. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 443 stores in 42 states compared with 441 stores in 42 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 October 28,

2023 October 29,

2022 SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 303,457 $ 332,341 $ 878,719 $ 943,381 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 156,242 166,940 459,835 480,451 Gross profit 147,215 165,401 418,884 462,930 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 70,242 74,148 205,081 209,376 General and administrative 12,908 11,830 39,247 35,359 83,150 85,978 244,328 244,735 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 64,065 79,423 174,556 218,195 OTHER INCOME, Net 4,490 1,883 11,322 2,711 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 68,555 81,306 185,878 220,906 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 16,793 19,920 45,540 54,122 NET INCOME $ 51,762 $ 61,386 $ 140,338 $ 166,784 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.25 $ 2.83 $ 3.39 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.24 $ 2.81 $ 3.37 Basic weighted average shares 49,513 49,214 49,513 49,214 Diluted weighted average shares 49,937 49,604 49,891 49,556

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS October 28,

2023 January 28,

2023 (1) October 29,

2022 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 311,657 $ 252,077 $ 302,180 Short-term investments 23,446 20,997 22,902 Receivables 10,341 12,648 16,074 Inventory 152,289 125,134 152,335 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,206 12,480 12,370 Total current assets 508,939 423,336 505,861 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 483,435 466,321 465,694 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (359,367 ) (353,919 ) (356,081 ) 124,068 112,402 109,613 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 253,418 271,421 236,147 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 22,508 20,624 19,579 OTHER ASSETS 12,274 9,796 12,947 Total assets $ 921,207 $ 837,579 $ 884,147 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 63,320 $ 44,835 $ 74,028 Accrued employee compensation 34,784 55,490 44,183 Accrued store operating expenses 26,335 19,754 31,262 Gift certificates redeemable 12,305 16,777 11,782 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 78,884 89,187 78,850 Income taxes payable 536 — — Total current liabilities 216,164 226,043 240,105 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 22,508 20,624 19,579 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 208,517 214,598 188,856 Total liabilities 447,189 461,265 448,540 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 50,445,386 shares at October 28, 2023, 50,092,616 shares at January 28, 2023, and 50,091,866 shares at October 29, 2022 504 501 501 Additional paid-in capital 189,297 178,964 175,821 Retained earnings 284,217 196,849 259,285 Total stockholders’ equity 474,018 376,314 435,607 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 921,207 $ 837,579 $ 884,147 (1) Derived from audited financial statements.

