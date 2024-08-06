The Cannabist Company Celebrates Start of Adult-Use Retail Sales and Wholesale Distribution in Ohio

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) ("The Cannabist Company” or the "Company”), one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., released the following statement in response to the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control ("DCC”) issuing the Company certificates of operation for its eight dual-use licenses, including five dual-use dispensary licenses, to begin sales of non-medical cannabis products at the Company’s retail locations and through its wholesale channels.

"The Cannabist Company is looking forward to welcoming new customers to our five dispensaries and to offering our premium cannabis products to our wholesale partners as non-medical sales kick off throughout the state. As a company dedicated to providing unparalleled support to our patients in Ohio, we are excited about the opportunity to extend this same level of service to non-medical customers. We’ve always been strong advocates for safe, regulated adult-use markets where customers can obtain trusted products. We commend lawmakers and regulators for their swift action and ability to get a program implemented less than a year after receiving the mandate from voters,” said David Hart, CEO, The Cannabist Company.

The Cannabist Company operates four Columbia Care retail dispensaries located in Dayton, Logan, Marietta, and Monroe, in addition to its gLeaf dispensary in Warren. The Company also plans to expand its footprint in Ohio by opening 3 additional retail locations and was recently given site approval for a potential dispensary located in the central part of the state. The Company has nearly 120,000 total square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space across its two facilities in Mt. Orab and Columbus, which have also been approved for adult use operations. Currently, the Company carries its three popular brands in the state: Classix, Seed and Strain, and Triple Seven. It plans to launch additional house brands in the coming months pending regulatory approval.

For more information, visit cannabistcompany.com.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 13 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 95 facilities including 73 dispensaries and 22 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development and assuming the closure of announced divesture transactions. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information” or "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand, and product initiatives in Ohio. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, security holders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

