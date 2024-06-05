The Container Store Continues to Bolster Custom Spaces Offering With Launch of Decor+ by Elfa

The Container Store (NYSE: TCS), the nation’s leading retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, has expanded its modular, wall-hanging Custom Spaces offering with the launch of Decor+ by Elfa. This expansion of the customer favorite Elfa line comes shortly after the launch of Garage+ by Elfa which was introduced in late 2023 and exceeded initial sales expectations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605581808/en/

Decor+ by Elfa Office Space in Stained Birch (Photo: Business Wire)

"Expanding our assortment so that we are meeting the needs and desires of today’s consumer is one of the key elements to increasing our Custom Spaces business to 60% of annual sales and capitalizing on the $6 billion addressable Custom Spaces market over time,” said Satish Malhotra, CEO and President of The Container Store. "We expect Decor+ to resonate well with customers, giving them elevated options like LED lighting, back panels that give their space a built-in look and the fully enclosed drawers they have been asking for at an exceptional value and in a system that they can DIY or have professionally installed. We believe the unique proposition of Decor+ paired with our complementary organizing solutions gives us a competitive market advantage and look forward to seeing how customers respond.”

Decor+ by Elfa is made of steel and solid birch wood and is the same wall-hanging adjustable framework Elfa customers know and love, but even stronger. Ideal for closet and living spaces, new features include LED lighting, fully enclosed full-extension drawers, and solid wood drawer fronts and trim. Customers also have the option to include back panels to give their space a complete, built-in look and take the entire space with them if they move. Like the rest of the retailer’s Elfa assortment, customers have the option of free in-store, virtual or in-home custom design, to shop individual components, or to purchase a pre-designed space. Professional installation is available if customers do not want to install their space themselves.

Decor+ by Elfa is now available in all store locations of The Container Store and on containerstore.com. A full marketing campaign to support the launch is slated for fall 2024.

About The Container Store Custom Spaces

The Container Store Custom Spaces encompasses The Container Store’s exclusive offering of custom systems that can be used in any area of the home. Elfa is a wall-based, modular, metal system that can be self or professionally installed, and includes Classic, Decor+ and Garage+ lines. Avera is a wall-based system with no vertical partitions, offering a boutique closet look and premium features like LED lighting, glass shelves and push-to-open drawers. Preston is a premium wood-based system that can be wall-hung or floor based, giving the ability to design to any budget. Preston offers a vast array of custom options, including wall beds, a 360° Organizer, and a curated collection of on-trend finishes and decorative options. All three lines are wholly owned and manufactured by The Container Store and are complemented by the company’s general merchandise for a complete solution.

About The Container Store

Founded in 1978, The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s only retailer with a solution-oriented offering of custom spaces, organizing solutions, and in-home services, designed to transform lives through the power of organization. With more than 100 locations nationwide and a flagship online store, the retailer offers an exclusive portfolio of custom space lines that can be designed for any area of the home, and more than 10,000 products to complete any space.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about complementary Custom Spaces in-home or in-store design, in-home organizing, products, store locations, trade program, and business to business opportunities.

Follow The Container Store on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605581808/en/