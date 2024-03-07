The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Additions to the Board of Directors

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the "Company”), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, today announced the election of retail industry veteran Karen Stuckey and LL CEO Charles Tyson to its Board of Directors.

Stuckey and Tyson will replace vacancies left by Bob Jordan and Jon Sokoloff when their terms expired in August 2023.

"We are very pleased to welcome Karen and Charles to our Board of Directors,” said The Container Store Chairperson of the Board, Lisa Klinger. "Karen’s consumer-driven leadership and expertise in product development and sourcing, along with Charles’s deep knowledge of customer experience and home improvement services, will be invaluable to our team. We look forward to their support as we focus the business on its next phase of growth capitalizing on an unparalleled offering of Custom Spaces, organizing solutions and in-home services.”

Stuckey will be a Class III Director and serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee. She brings more than 30 years of leadership at retail and consumer goods companies including Walmart and Hanesbrands. She also comes with a wealth of knowledge spanning merchandising P&L, a $40B+ private brand portfolio and product development leadership, coupled with deep global sourcing and supply chain expertise.

Tyson joins the Board as a Class I Director and will serve on the Culture and Compensation Committee. He is currently the CEO and President of LL Flooring and a member of its Board of Directors. He has been with the company since 2018, previously serving as interim President and Chief Customer Experience Officer. Prior to LL Flooring, Tyson held various leadership roles at Advance Auto Parts in the areas of merchandising, marketing and supply chain, as well as Office Max and Office Depot.

