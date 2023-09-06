The Container Store Infuses Newness with Direct-to-Consumer Products

The Container Store Group, Inc. (the "Company”), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, today announced its latest brand campaign, Uncontained, to support its expansion into strategic growth categories such as on-the-go, dining, entertaining, home décor and textiles, with an anticipated 1,000 new products throughout the Company’s fiscal year ending March 30, 2024. These new products and solutions enhance the customers’ shopping journey and complement the retailer’s core offering of organizing solutions and custom spaces.

Key brands are being spotlighted this fall as part of the Uncontained brand campaign launch, and for many of them, it is the first time for their products to be sold in brick-and-mortar stores nationwide. Customers will discover sustainable, magnetic travel Capsules from Cadence, bath essentials like organic cotton towels and robes, and hinoki wood accent furniture from socially conscious home goods company, The Citizenry, kitchen knives and prep essentials from eco-conscious kitchenware brand, Material, elegant crystal glassware and barware from home entertaining brand, Fortessa, aesthetically pleasing professional-grade coffee gear from Fellow, and natural skincare essentials from Australia-based Heales Apothecary. These brands and more are intended to elevate and transform customers’ everyday lives alongside the Company’s core offering.

"We are thrilled to bring innovative, sought-after brands to The Container Store that we believe will positively impact our customers’ everyday lives,” said The Container Store Chief Merchandising Officer, Stacey Shively. "Considering evolving customer needs, our merchant team evaluated our entire assortment, identified key growth categories that complement the organizing solutions and custom spaces customers are already coming to us for, and have curated an unmatched assortment. We began infusing newness in growth categories with home fragrances and sustainable cleaning last year, and have continued to expand this focus with back-to-college and on-the-go which launched in June. Sales in these specified categories not only exceeded our expectations at launch, but also brought in new customers to shop with us.”

In addition to new product categories and brand introductions across The Container Store’s general merchandise assortment, Uncontained will support the ongoing innovation of the premium Container Store Custom Spaces offering. With on-trend finishes, hardware and unique features – like smart-home compatible lighting – a custom space designed specifically for one's needs is the ultimate way to transform and elevate their every day.

"The Uncontained campaign is a simple, light-hearted play on how consumers traditionally think about The Container Store, for containing things, but we offer much more,” said Chief Marketing Officer of The Container Store, Melissa Collins. "Our objective with the campaign is to drive awareness among current and new customers that we have new, innovative solutions for the whole home that complement why they are already shopping with us. We are staying true to our purpose to transform lives through the power of organization, and these products only enhance it.”

Uncontained will appear across all key customer touchpoints including owned channels, in-store, direct mail, on digital properties such as containerstore.com, email, SMS, The Container Store App, social media, and Brand Ambassadors and Influencer channels. The evergreen campaign will continue to support new product introductions across the company’s general merchandise and Custom Spaces offerings including the upcoming holiday season and new year.

The Container Store has also transformed one of its Dallas-Fort Worth locations into a concept store to test visual merchandising strategies that bring new and existing brands to life in unique ways. For example, while all stores will offer a collection of products from The Citizenry, the Plano store will exclusively feature an expanded 650 square-foot shop-in-shop. The space will showcase an expansive assortment of mix-and-match stonewashed linen and organic cotton bedding, pillows, baskets and décor, on display for the first time outside of The Citizenry’s New York Flagship store. A Container Store Custom Spaces Preston wall-bed will further bring the brand's award-winning bedding and signature style to life.

