The Container Store to Open First Gaithersburg, Maryland Location

The Container Store, the nation’s leading retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, will open at Downtown Crown located at 201 Ellington Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD, 20878 on Saturday, March 2, 2024. This will be The Container Store’s fourth store opening in fiscal 2023 ending March 31, 2024, and third location in Maryland.

The newest addition to The Container Store fleet is the seventh small-store format nationwide and the first of its size in Maryland. The store will feature a Custom Spaces Studio featuring custom closets, living and garage displays of its exclusive Elfa, Avera and Preston lines, as well as a design center. From metal DIY to professionally installed wood-based systems, The Container Store has a custom offering for every space, style and budget. Customers will find a curated assortment of storage and organization solutions for every area of the home that pair with its Custom Spaces offering, and discover unique products in categories like travel, pet care and home fragrances. Along with complementary in-store design, services offered will include Custom Spaces in-home design consultations, professional installation and in-home organization.

"The Container Store is excited to expand our reach in Maryland and welcome the Gaithersburg community,” said Senior Vice President of Stores, Jennifer Pape. "Our differentiated offering of custom spaces, complementary organizing solutions and in-home design services is a retail experience customers new to The Container Store have never had before. The team looks forward to introducing customers to the power of organization and how it can transform not only their space but their life, too.”

The Container Store will host opening festivities at the new store on Saturday, March 2nd with a ribbon cutting, in-store product demonstrations, the opportunity for customers to enter to win $1,000 towards a Custom Space of their choice with free installation, a free gift while supplies last - including $10 off a purchase of $50 or more - for customers who sign up for the Organized Insider loyalty program, and more special offers throughout the day.

The celebration will continue Saturday, March 9th and Sunday, March 10th. Beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, the first 100 customers will receive a $20 gift card. All weekend long, customers can enjoy live product and Custom Spaces demonstrations, and enter to win the $1,000 Custom Spaces prize, which ends Sunday, March 10th.

The Container Store plans to open one more location before the end of its fiscal year later this month in Huntington, NY.

Founded in 1978, The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s only retailer with a solution-oriented offering of custom spaces, organizing solutions, and in-home services, designed to transform lives through the power of organization. With more than 100 locations nationwide and a flagship online store, the retailer offers an exclusive portfolio of custom space lines that can be designed for any area of the home, and more than 10,000 products to complete any space.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about complementary Custom Spaces in-home or in-store design, in-home organizing, products, store locations, trade program, and business to business opportunities.

