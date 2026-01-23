Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
23.01.2026 09:51:00
The Dot-Com Bubble and Potential AI Bubble Share One Striking Similarity, but Also a Critical Difference
Three decades ago, the advent and proliferation of the internet changed corporate America's growth trajectory forever. It introduced sales and marketing channels that hadn't previously existed, as well as broke down information barriers between Wall Street and Main Street, giving rise to the retail investor revolution. Retail investors are playing an increasingly important role on Wall Street.For decades, investors have been waiting for the next "internet" moment to come along. After an extensive wait, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has seemingly answered the call.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!