18.07.2022 18:11:00
The First Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First Bank (www.thefirstbank.com), will announce second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 28, 2022 to review the results.
Investors and analysts may participate by clicking on the Participant Conference Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3b2b627ac8b444d4aa67f6094dbeb0c4.
An audio archive of the conference call along with the transcript will be available within 24-48 hours after the call and placed in the Investor Relations section of our website.
About The First Bancshares, Inc.
The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank. Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.
