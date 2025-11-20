Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Aktie
WKN DE: 851232 / ISIN: US3900641032
|
20.11.2025 22:31:10
The Gap Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - The Gap Inc. (GAP) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $239 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $3.942 billion from $3.829 billion last year.
The Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $239 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $3.942 Bln vs. $3.829 Bln last year.
The company now expects net sales growth of 1.7% to 2.0% for the full year, compared to the prior growth estimate of 1.0% to 2.0%.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. Inc. (A&P)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.