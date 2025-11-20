Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Aktie

WKN DE: 851232 / ISIN: US3900641032

20.11.2025 22:31:10

The Gap Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - The Gap Inc. (GAP) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $239 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $3.942 billion from $3.829 billion last year.

The Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $239 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $3.942 Bln vs. $3.829 Bln last year.

The company now expects net sales growth of 1.7% to 2.0% for the full year, compared to the prior growth estimate of 1.0% to 2.0%.

