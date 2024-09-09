|
09.09.2024 19:25:21
The Guardian view on a boost for buses: reversing deregulation is the right move | Editorial
Empowering councils as well as mayors to run buses is a step towards the transport integration England needsAndy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, led the way. His project to create an integrated transport system for the city region was central to his pitch to voters – a practical feat of organisation and an emblem of civic identity. Judged by passenger and punctuality figures, it has paid off. In January next year, bus services that have not yet joined the yellow-and-black branded Bee Network will come on board. After that, the plan is to involve commuter rail services too.A better buses bill was promised in the king’s speech. This is expected to enable councils across England to set up bus companies, and to revise regulations governing public-private partnerships. With Monday’s announcement of a statutory instrument before the bill arrives, the government signalled a sense of urgency around transport reforms. Councils, and not just mayoral authorities with devolution deals, will be enabled to take charge of bus services. They, and not private operators, will be able to decide routes and fares – once they have set out a business case. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu View Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu View Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex freundlich präsentiert. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.