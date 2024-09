The Guardian view on a boost for buses: reversing deregulation is the right move | Editorial

Empowering councils as well as mayors to run buses is a step towards the transport integration England needsAndy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, led the way. His project to create an integrated transport system for the city region was central to his pitch to voters – a practical feat of organisation and an emblem of civic identity. Judged by passenger and punctuality figures, it has paid off. In January next year, bus services that have not yet joined the yellow-and-black branded Bee Network will come on board. After that, the plan is to involve commuter rail services too.A better buses bill was promised in the king’s speech. This is expected to enable councils across England to set up bus companies, and to revise regulations governing public-private partnerships. With Monday’s announcement of a statutory instrument before the bill arrives, the government signalled a sense of urgency around transport reforms. Councils, and not just mayoral authorities with devolution deals, will be enabled to take charge of bus services. They, and not private operators, will be able to decide routes and fares – once they have set out a business case. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian