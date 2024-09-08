|
08.09.2024 19:30:52
The Guardian view on winter fuel payments: a mess of Labour’s own making over benefit cuts | Editorial
The government wants to act tough over the public finances. But ministers look mean, unjust and politically ineptWinter fuel payments for all pensioners were, according to Gordon Brown, one of the greatest achievements of the last Labour administration. It was the bitterly cold winter during the miners’ strike that brought home to him the disastrous effects that means testing had on elderly people. New Labour lifted more than a million pensioners out of relative poverty. It is odd that the next Labour prime minister seems intent on repudiating that legacy.Sir Keir Starmer wants to do away with the “untargeted” payments – worth up to £300 – from 10 million pensioners, when energy bills rise by 10%, to save the Treasury £1.4bn. This is mean, unjust and politically inept. There is widespread disquiet in Labour, which traditionally argues that universalism matters for poverty prevention because it generates public support for welfare spending. An early day motion asking for the change to be reconsidered has been organised by newly elected centrist MPs. Others say that withdrawing winter fuel payments for those in fuel poverty will lead to excess deaths. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu View Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu View Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!