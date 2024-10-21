|
21.10.2024 10:12:00
The Investment Opportunity of a Lifetime: 2 AI Stocks Up 160% and 305% in 5 Years to Buy Now
Analysts at the Switzerland-based investment bank UBS believe artificial intelligence (AI) will be "the most profound innovation and one of the largest investment opportunities in human history." But that grandiose phrasing fails to capture how transformative the technology could be.Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind, estimates humankind could achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI) by 2030, meaning a level of superintelligence that would help scientists "cure most diseases within the next decade or two." Hassabis also believes AGI could solve problems related to energy production and climate change. And he is not alone in making bold predictions.Dario Amodei, CEO of AI start-up Anthropic, says the emergence superintelligence could lead to the eradication of most infectious diseases, the elimination of most cancers, and the mitigation of climate change. Amodei also thinks AGI will support a doubling in the human lifespan, and he believes those changes could happen within a decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
