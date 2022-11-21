The J. M. Smucker Company Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $191.1 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $206.0 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $256.2 million or $2.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $2.21 billion from $2.05 billion last year.

The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $191.1 Mln. vs. $206.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.79 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.19 -Revenue (Q2): $2.21 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.35 - $8.75