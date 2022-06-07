The J. M. Smucker Company Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $202.1 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $147.0 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $240.1 million or $2.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $2.03 billion from $1.92 billion last year.

The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $202.1 Mln. vs. $147.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.