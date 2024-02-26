Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that its Fifth Generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”) is the newest member of the team at Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City, LA. This marks the 5th and most recent deployment as part of a larger master agreement announced in September with the operator of integrated entertainment, sports content, and casinos. The master agreement enables corporatewide expansion of Knightscope’s technologies to 43 properties across the United States.

The Knightscope K5 is Margaritaville’s Newest Team Member (Photo: Business Wire)

The Knightscope ASR is driven by proprietary AI software that enhances safety measures at the property while providing visitors with a unique, interactive guest experience with Margaritaville-branded graphics, a client-chosen voice for custom audio broadcast messaging, improved access to emergency services and plenty of opportunities for robot selfies.

The K5 is the Company’s fully autonomous (i.e., no human intervention needed to operate) outdoor robot capable of watching over a property 24/7/365. The robot’s commanding size along with its conspicuous lighting, strobe lights, broadcast messages and patrol sounds, effectively deter illicit activities, while its sensors gather evidentiary-quality video and publicly available data to aid investigations.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us and book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about executive transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that executive transitions may have greater costs than anticipated; that executive transitions may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; that executive transitions may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; or that executive transitions may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

