The Knot Worldwide Strengthens Global Wedding Vendor Marketplace Business With New Senior Leadership and Key Investments

The Knot Worldwide, a global leader in the wedding planning industry, announced today that Angel Llull has been promoted from President, International to Chief Revenue Officer to continue to drive innovation and expansion of its global vendor marketplace business. In this newly-created role, Llull will be responsible for leading and growing the company group’s global wedding vendor marketplace and global advertising businesses.

"At The Knot Worldwide we’re committed to creating the best possible experience for couples and wedding professionals across the globe. Our vendor marketplace business sets us apart, but also provides the greatest opportunity to accelerate our vision. I’m confident that Angel’s leadership combined with strategic investments will position The Knot Worldwide group for accelerated growth, enhanced innovation and increased operational efficiency to ensure we remain a leader in the global wedding industry,” said Tim Chi, Chief Executive Officer of The Knot Worldwide.

The Knot Worldwide group recently acquired Zankyou, a Spain-based global wedding company, and CRM/ERP SaaS platform Weven in the U.S, furthering the company’s mission to support every engaged couple and wedding vendor with the highest quality user experience, technology, and breadth of vendor selection, while making the wedding planning and booking process more seamless and efficient.

As an industry leader in digital wedding planning, The Knot Worldwide continues to innovate in order to provide a best-in-class, differentiated marketplace product that supports engaged couples with relevant content and a personalized experience throughout their planning journey. The Knot Worldwide is also deeply invested in the development and success of its vendor partners by offering technology products, education and valuable insights to nurture business growth and fuel entrepreneurism within the community. This combination of consumer innovation and commitment to small business empowerment has yielded growth of over 40% in the marketplace business between the end of 2020 and 2022.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Llull will drive the vendor marketplace growth strategy, scale the global sales organization and create new advertising opportunities for small business wedding professionals and global partners. He will also lead efforts to align strategy, operations and systems across The Knot Worldwide group’s 16+ global markets. Under his leadership, teams will prioritize product innovation to support the more than 4 million yearly engaged couples and 840,000+ wedding professionals the company serves globally.

"When I joined The Knot Worldwide family, I recognized the enormous potential to grow our business. We have hundreds of thousands of vendors on our global marketplaces with a large opportunity to deepen their engagement and connection with engaged couples, and ultimately grow their businesses. In this new role, I’m even more confident that we can accelerate our growth, and advance our innovations and offerings, all while increasing the value we bring to our engaged couples and wedding professionals,” said Angel Llull, Chief Revenue Officer.

Llull has extensive experience in entrepreneurial tech companies focused on marketplace offerings for consumers. Since November 2020, Llull served as President, International, where he oversaw the operations, strategy and growth of The Knot Worldwide group businesses in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Prior to joining The Knot Worldwide group, Llull was Vice President and Managing Director of Booking.com, Asia Pacific, where he was responsible for business development and strategic partnerships, as well as the regional marketing, sales, customer service, human resources, finance and all support and product functions teams. Llull served as CEO for IBB Hotels before joining Booking.com.

About The Knot Worldwide

In more than 16 countries around the world, The Knot Worldwide’s global family of brands enables our communities to celebrate the moments that make us. At the core of the TKWW business is a leading global online wedding marketplace, connecting couples with local wedding professionals and a comprehensive suite of personalized wedding websites, planning tools, invitations and registry services that make wedding planning easier for couples. The company's wedding planning services are offered through its global wedding brands, including The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Hitched.co.uk and Matrimonio.com. TKWW also supports parents through the pregnancy and parenting journey with content and tools on The Bump, and helps communities plan other important life celebrations through The Bash.

The company is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia.

