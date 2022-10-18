The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) Announces Granite Construction Inc. to Receive Corporate Visionary Award

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is proud to announce it will receive the Corporate Visionary Award at the Seventh Annual Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) Board Leaders Convening on October 25th, 2022 in New York City. The LCDA is the largest national network of Hispanics/Latinos at the pinnacle of corporate leadership and governance. LCDA was established to raise awareness and drive change around the lack of representation of Hispanics/Latinos on corporate boards.

"Our Inclusive Diversity efforts do not rest on one person, one team, or one department. Our strategy comes from the collective action of one company – Granite!” said Granite VP of People and Culture, Jorge Quezada. "We are grateful for the contributions of our employees and specifically the contributions of our board members Louis Caldera and Gaddi Vasquez, for their commitment to the success of Granite and the Latino community."

During the Convening, LCDA will present its highest recognition, The Corporate Visionary Award to Granite Construction and its board members for their commitment to advancing Latino representation on their corporate boards. Honorees share the distinction of having two or more US Latinos serve on their boards. In addition, Michael F. McNally, Granite Board Chair, will be recognized as an exemplary leader.

"At Granite, inclusion is of utmost priority. We embrace individual differences and similarities and are committed to our inclusive environment where everyone is welcomed,” said Granite President & CEO, Kyle Larkin. "We value, respect, and rely on the uniqueness of our employees, clients, and the communities where we live and work. Granite’s culture is inclusive of the diversity we enjoy today, tomorrow, and into the future.”

About The Latino Corporate Directors Association

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) brings together accomplished and respected Hispanics/Latinos in corporate leadership and corporate governance committed to paying it forward. Our mission is to develop, support, and increase the number of Hispanics/Latinos on corporate boards. LCDA's strategy to accelerate Hispanic/Latino placements on corporate boards is focused on three areas: grow demand, grow supply, and raise awareness. LCDA serves as an advocate and resource to corporate boards, search firms, private equity, and institutional investors interested in gaining access to exceptional Hispanic/Latino board talent. Together with our foundation (LCDEF), our program areas also focus on growing the supply of high-caliber boardroom candidates and providing quality corporate governance programming for experienced and aspiring directors.

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006249/en/