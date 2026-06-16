Hemp Aktie
WKN DE: A1C2N2 / ISIN: US56782C1099
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16.06.2026 15:00:00
The Marijuana Industry Just Had a Massive Milestone
The marijuana industry hit a major milestone last week. While much of the focus was on SpaceX and its IPO, there was also big news in the pot market.Trulieve Cannabis (NYSE: TRLV) is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TRLV. It's a massive milestone for the industry as this represents the first U.S.-based marijuana company to trade on a major U.S. exchange. Due to the federal ban on marijuana, U.S. marijuana companies have had to settle for over-the-counter exchanges where the investing pool is significantly smaller. But that's no longer the case.Should you buy Trulieve's stock right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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