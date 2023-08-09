The NAGA Group AG: AI 'Brain' Technology by Rezolve Joins Forces with NAGA to Revolutionise Online Payment together with Brokerage Transformation

Frankfurt listed, German Fintech company The Naga Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), operator of the All-in-One Financial Super App, announces a ground-breaking partnership with Rezolve AI Limited. The integration of Rezolve's AI platform, 'Brain', into NAGA's proprietary technology and its social trading app, 'NAGA Trader’ as well as ‘NAGA Pay’ is set to redefine NAGA current and new users experience, provide real time personalised and intelligent market analysis, enhance trading proficiency as well as automate payments across multi languages.

NAGA provides an online social trading platform (both Web and App) for Social Trading, allowing its users to invest in different assets such as currencies, stocks, ETF’s, commodities and crypto all together with its own unique ePayments solution. Rezolve’s 'Brain', with its advanced AI algorithms, machine learning, and its NLP engine (natural language processing) capabilities, will enhance NAGA’s ability to offer NAGA users a unique AI experience that is set to revolutionise the traditional way of experiencing online social trading and mobile payments.

NAGA users will be able to converse with 'Brain' in any one of 95 languages, as naturally as communicating in real time to a human stockbroker over the phone. They can gain a deep understanding and personalise market trends and insights, receive invaluable guidance for making smart investment decisions, and learn how to optimally use NAGA's social trading platform. This multilingual capacity not only enhances NAGA user experience but also widens NAGA’s global user base.

Benjamin Bilski, CIO of NAGA comments: "The timing for this partnership is just perfect. We have been preparing our data infrastructure and indexing capabilities to plug it in with advanced AI language models for months and using 'Brain' transforms our vision into reality. Implementing 'Brain’s AI into NAGA will further automate our client’s journey and lead to the highest degree in personalization. Users will intuitively understand NAGA social trading platform and their own trading performance better than ever before. In addition, NAGA’s unique social graph allows traders to benchmark their performance with other traders automatically. From this day on, our ability to connect real-time market data, economic events, and news intelligently with our users’ portfolios, positions us and gives us a genuine USP over competitors.”

Michael Milonas, CEO of NAGA, expresses his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating: "By integrating Rezolve's 'Brain' into NAGA, we are enhancing our platform with unprecedented intelligence and accessibility. This is a significant step towards our mission to build a truly unique, global, tech based and now AI driven financial All-in-All Super App that is second to none and in doing that, strive to deliver shareholder value. The future is truly, NAGA!"

Dan Wagner, CEO of Rezolve, echoes this sentiment, adding, "Our collaboration with NAGA is a testament to our commitment to revolutionising industries with AI. With 'Brain’s integration, NAGA users can engage in intuitive, conversation-based interactions, unlocking insights and making data-driven decisions. We're excited about setting a new standard in the online trading landscape."

The introduction of Rezolve’s 'Brain' into NAGA social trading platform marks an exciting development in the fintech sector, as AI and human insights converge to offer superior multilingual trading experiences.

For more information about NAGA and its use of Rezolve's 'Brain', which is expected to go live in Q4 2023, please visit www.group.naga.com.

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative fintech company that seamlessly connects personal finance transactions and investments through its social proprietary trading platform. The company's platform offers a range of products from stock trading, investments and cryptocurrencies to a physical VISA card. Additionally, the platform allows for exchanges with other traders, provides relevant information in the feed, and autocopy features for successful members' trades. NAGA is a synergistic total solution that is easily accessible and inclusive. It provides an improved foundation to trade, invest, network, earn and pay. This applies to both fiat and crypto products.

