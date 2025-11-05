The New York Times Co. Q3 Profit Rises On Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Company (NYT) on Wednesday reported stronger profit for the third quarter of 2025, supported by growth across its subscription, advertising, and affiliate businesses. Both earnings and revenue surpassed analysts' expectations.

Net income climbed to $81.65 million, or $0.50 per share, from $64.14 million, or $0.39 per share, in the same quarter of 2024.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted EPS was $0.59, up from $0.45 last year. Analysts had expected $0.53 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating profit increased 36.6% to $104.79 million, compared with $76.73 million a year ago, while adjusted operating profit increased 26.1% year-over-year to $131.4 million.

Total revenue grew 9.5% to $700.82 million, from $640.18 million, led by subscription revenue of $494.63 million, up 9.1%, advertising revenue of $132.291 million, up 11.8%, and affiliate, licensing, and other revenue of $73.9 million, up 7.9%.

The consensus estimate for revenue stood at $692.01 million.

For the full year, the company expects digital-only subscription revenues to rise 13-16%, with total subscription revenues increasing 8-10%. Digital advertising revenues are projected to grow mid-to-high teens, and total advertising revenues are expected to increase in the high-single to low-double-digit range.

Shares fell over 3% in premarket trading after closing at $57.75, up 1.21% on Tuesday.