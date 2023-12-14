The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.11 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on January 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2024.

