07.02.2024 13:02:00
The New York Times Company Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results
The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results are available on The New York Times Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com.
As previously announced, The New York Times Company will host its earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. E.T. to discuss these results. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at investors.nytco.com. Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185631/fb61c1dbf0, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers).
An archive of the webcast will be available beginning about two hours after the call at investors.nytco.com. An audio replay will be available at 877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) and 412-317-0088 (international callers) beginning approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, February 21. The passcode is 9492332.
About The New York Times Company
The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 10 million subscribers across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.
