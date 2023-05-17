|
The New York Times Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the JP Morgan Global TMT Conference
The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) announced today that it will participate in the JP Morgan Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Boston.
Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:55 p.m. ET, which will be accessible via live webcast at investors.nytco.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.
About The New York Times Company
The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 9 million subscribers across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.
