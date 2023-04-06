The ODP Corporation Completes Sale and Partial Leaseback of Its Corporate Headquarters

The ODP Corporation ("ODP,” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to businesses and consumers, today announced that it completed the sale of its Boca Raton-based corporate headquarters to a buying entity for approximately $104 million.

ODP’s headquarters will remain in Boca Raton, Florida, and the Company will lease back a portion of the building from the buyer for a minimum of two years.

"We are pleased to complete this transaction as it provides us with greater flexibility and lowers our annual operating costs,” said Anthony Scaglione, chief financial officer of The ODP Corporation. "As we move forward, we remain committed to utilizing the strength of our balance sheet and business model to further improve asset utilization and deliver returns to shareholders.”

