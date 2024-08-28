The ODP Corporation Enhances Customer Experience with Gen AI Data Integration

The ODP Corporation ("ODP," or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, today announced the implementation of cutting-edge Generative AI (Gen AI) technology across its nationwide network of Office Depot and OfficeMax stores. This technology has significantly enhanced its customer experience since its last announcement, and further demonstrates the Company’s continued commitment to adopting artificial intelligence technologies.

The ODP Personal Assistant—an internally developed AI application that leverages the same technology as ChatGPT and maintains all data within ODP's secure environment—launched in February 2023 to thousands of associates across all business units. Based on early successes realized after its launch, the decision was made to integrate comprehensive knowledge bases into the application, to help associates obtain quick answers to common questions to enhance the service provided to customers. To further enhance customer service in the Company’s store locations, a retail knowledge base was developed and has been accessible since December 2023 on store computers and handheld devices used by store associates.

"We are thrilled about the potential of Gen AI to revolutionize our customers’ experience," said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer of The ODP Corporation. "This approach highlights our dedication to technological advancement and enhances our ability to streamline activities and tasks within our stores. We’re committed to further exploring transformative AI applications across our entire organization."

Key enhancements and benefits of the knowledge base integration in retail stores include:

Immediate Access to Information: Associates can seamlessly interact with the ODP Personal Assistant application using natural English-language queries to receive prompt answers. This replaces traditional methods of consulting other associates or searching company portals, thus vastly improving efficiency.

Associates can seamlessly interact with the ODP Personal Assistant application using natural English-language queries to receive prompt answers. This replaces traditional methods of consulting other associates or searching company portals, thus vastly improving efficiency. Comprehensive Knowledge Bases: Associates can leverage Gen AI technology by accessing relevant internal information ingested into Gen AI knowledge bases via the ODP Personal Assistant application. Associates can use natural language and receive immediate responses, complete with citations for the information used. This enhances associates’ abilities to assist customers. Approximately 900 stores and 12,000 associates are empowered with this state-of-the-art AI integration.

Associates can leverage Gen AI technology by accessing relevant internal information ingested into Gen AI knowledge bases via the ODP Personal Assistant application. Associates can use natural language and receive immediate responses, complete with citations for the information used. This enhances associates’ abilities to assist customers. Approximately 900 stores and 12,000 associates are empowered with this state-of-the-art AI integration. Enhanced Customer Experience: With quick access to essential data, associates can dedicate more time to customer engagement, providing faster and more accurate responses. This allows associates to continue to provide world-class customer service.

This initiative has helped modernize the Company’s retail environments since the end of 2023, enriching the customer experience and paving the way for future applications of AI-related technologies.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products, services, and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; and Veyer, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. ODP Business Solutions is a trademark of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. ©2024 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS – THE ODP CORPORATION

|This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations, cash flow or financial condition, or state other information relating to, among other things, The ODP Corporation ("the Company”), based on current beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "plan,” "could,” "estimate,” "expect,” "forecast,” "guidance,” "expectations,” "outlook,” "intend,” "may,” "possible,” "potential,” "predict,” "project,” "propose” "aim” or other similar words, phrases or expressions, or other variations of such words. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control. There can be no assurances that the Company will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct, and therefore investors and stakeholders should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Investors and shareholders should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240828392386/en/