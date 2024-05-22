The ODP Corporation Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

The ODP Corporation ("ODP,” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, today announced the release of its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, providing information on the Company’s sustainability practices and goals.

"I am excited to share our accomplishments and vision in our latest report for our People, Planet, and Prosperity—our triple bottom line approach to sustainability—with a strong focus on our 5C Culture," said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for The ODP Corporation. "We're proud of our progress toward our sustainability commitments and goals and we will continue working toward creating a sustainable future for our company, our communities, and our planet."

The 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report presents the Company's notable achievements from 2023 and ongoing commitment to achieving its sustainability goals, supporting customers in meeting their sustainability commitments and making positive contributions to local communities. Accomplishments highlighted in the 2024 report include:

Achieved a 36% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from 2019 (MT CO 2 e Scopes 1 and 2)

e Scopes 1 and 2) Calculated our full scope of GHG inventory for the second year, which helped us set science-based targets and have them validated by SBTi

Delivered a 6.7% blended absolute plastic reduction in private label packaging and e-commerce shipping operations in 2023 from a 2022 baseline

Diverted 92% of waste from landfills across our distribution center network

Raised $5.6 million through in-store and online donations, powered by Round It Up America®, to support Title I public schools

